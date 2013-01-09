Iraq shuts Jordan border crossing over Sunni protests

BAGHDAD Jan 9 Iraq closed a border crossing
with Jordan on Wednesday after Sunni Muslim demonstrators
blocked a highway to Syria and Jordan as part of mass protests
challenging Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's delicate
power-sharing government.
Baghdad ordered troops to shut the Traibil border post in
the Sunni heartland province of Anbar, where protests erupted in
late December after authorities arrested the bodyguards of a
Sunni finance minister, local officials said.
"Our work has halted completely," Colonel Mahmoud Mohammed
Ali, deputy chief of border police at the crossing told Reuters
by telephone. "There are no trucks, no passenger cars, and
officials at the gate are not working."
Local Sunni officials in Anbar said the central government
had closed the crossing to choke the local economy in an attempt
to put pressure on protesters who have blocked a main highway
through the desert province for more than two weeks.
Thousands of demonstrators are camped out on the highway
near the Sunni stronghold of Ramadi, about 100 km (60 miles)
west of Baghdad, before the point at which it splits, with one
road leading to Syria and another to Jordan.
The protests have become a major test for Maliki, a Shi'ite
nationalist whom many Sunni leaders accuse of marginalising
their minority sect, shoring up his own authority and pushing
the OPEC country closer to Shi'ite non-Arab power Iran.
The latest turmoil erupted as conflict in Syria, where Sunni
insurgents are battling President Bashar al-Assad who is backed
by Shi'ite Iran, fuels regional sectarian tensions and tests
Iraq's own fragile cross-communal and ethnic balance.
Since the last American troops left Iraq a year ago, the
government made up of majority Shi'ite, Sunni and ethnic Kurdish
blocs has been deadlocked in a crisis over how to share power.