Tens of thousands of Sunni Iraqis rally against Maliki

BAGHDAD Jan 11 Tens of thousands of Iraqi Sunni
Muslims took to the streets in Baghdad and other cities after
prayers on Friday, in another show of discontent with Shi'ite
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
Three weeks of mass protests reflect deep discontent among
Sunnis who say Maliki's Shi'ite-led government has marginalised
their minority community, increasing worries Iraq may slide back
into the sectarian violence of its recent past.
Sunni unrest erupted as the war in neighbouring Syria, where
mostly Sunni insurgents are battling President Bashar al-Assad,
an ally of Shi'ite Iran, is stirring regional tensions and
testing Iraq's own fragile sectarian and ethnic balance.