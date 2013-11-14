Schlumberger to restart Iraq Rumaila oil operations, official says

LONDON Nov 14 The world's top oil service
company Schlumberger Ltd is expected to resume
operations at Iraq's biggest oilfield next week following
violent protests at the company's camp, a senior Iraqi oil
official said on Thursday.
Thamir Ghadhban, chairman of the advisory commission to
Iraq's Council of Ministers, told Reuters the situation at the
BP -operated Rumaila oilfield in southern Iraq was now
calm and it was safe for Schlumberger to get back to work.
"Schlumberger management is still on the ground and
operations are expected to resume next week," Ghadhban said.
He said there had been no reduction in production and
exports during the incident. Rumaila pumps around 1.4 million
barrels per day (bpd), more than a third of Iraq's total output
of over 3 million bpd.