版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 29日 星期五 20:44 BJT

Lufthansa, Austria resume flights to Arbil in northern Iraq

BERLIN Aug 29 Lufthansa and unit Austrian Airlines are resuming flights to Arbil in northern Iraq, after suspending them earlier this month, the airline said on Friday.

Lufthansa said the city lies outside of the conflict zone controlled by Islamic State.

"According to the most recent assessments, the security situation allows for safe flight operations to Arbil," it said in a statement.

However, it will continue to avoid Iraqi airspace on transit flights, such as on routes to the Middle East or Asia.

Lufthansa flies from Frankfurt to Arbil twice a week, while Austrian operates a daily flight from Vienna. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐