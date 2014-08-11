Lufthansa, Austrian extend Arbil flight suspension

BERLIN Aug 11 Lufthansa and unit
Austrian Airline have suspended flights to Arbil in northern
Iraq until further notice, the airline said on Monday.
Lufthansa had on Friday halted flights to Arbil, the capital
of the autonomous Kurdish region, due to safety reasons after
the United States launched air strikes to halt the advance of
Islamic State militants.
Lufthansa also said on Monday that the airlines within its
group would continue to avoid Iraqi airspace on transit flights,
such as on routes to the Middle East or Asia.
Before the suspensions, Austrian Airlines operated a daily
flight from Vienna to Arbil while Lufthansa flew twice a week
from Frankfurt.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)