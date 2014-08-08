版本:
Turkish Airlines says cancels flights to Arbil due to security concerns

ISTANBUL Aug 8 Turkish Airlines has cancelled all flights to Arbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, until further notice due to security concerns, a spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.

Sunni Islamist militants have advanced to within a half hour's drive of Arbil, prompting a U.S. air strike on Friday, the first such intervention since American troops pulled out in 2011.

(Reporting by Evrim Ergin, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk,; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
