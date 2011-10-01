Soccer-Iraq names Qatar to host World Cup qualifiers

BAGHDAD Oct 1 The Iraqi Football Association (IFA) said on Saturday it had selected Qatar as a neutral venue to host its national team qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup and next year's London Olympics as a way to skirt a ban imposed by FIFA.

FIFA told Iraq last week it would have to play its qualifiers outside of Iraq because of fears over security conditions and a breach of safety regulations in its recent qualifier with Jordan, according to a letter sent by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

"We notified FIFA of our decision. We nominated Qatar to host the matches of our national and Olympic teams. And now we are waiting for FIFA's answer," Kamel Zeghyar, an Iraqi national football association member, told Reuters.

"I do not believe FIFA will reject this request especially after the Qatari Football Association (QFA) welcomed our request and expressed readiness to host the matches."

FIFA said the neutral ground should not be one of the countries where Iraq is scheduled to play qualifiers.

IFA called the FIFA decision disappointing, but said it would respect the ruling and try to lift the ban.

Iraq currently is placed third in Group A of the Asian qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup alongside Jordan, China and Singapore. Iraq's team heads to China to play its next match on Oct. 11 against China. (Reporting by Waleed Ibrahim; Editing by Patrick Markey and Sophie Hares)