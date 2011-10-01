Soccer-Iraq names Qatar to host World Cup qualifiers

BAGHDAD Oct 1 The Iraqi Football Association
(IFA) said on Saturday it had selected Qatar as a neutral venue
to host its national team qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup and
next year's London Olympics as a way to skirt a ban imposed by
FIFA.
FIFA told Iraq last week it would have to play its
qualifiers outside of Iraq because of fears over security
conditions and a breach of safety regulations in its recent
qualifier with Jordan, according to a letter sent by the Asian
Football Confederation (AFC).
"We notified FIFA of our decision. We nominated Qatar to
host the matches of our national and Olympic teams. And now we
are waiting for FIFA's answer," Kamel Zeghyar, an Iraqi national
football association member, told Reuters.
"I do not believe FIFA will reject this request especially
after the Qatari Football Association (QFA) welcomed our request
and expressed readiness to host the matches."
FIFA said the neutral ground should not be one of the
countries where Iraq is scheduled to play qualifiers.
IFA called the FIFA decision disappointing, but said it
would respect the ruling and try to lift the ban.
Iraq currently is placed third in Group A of the Asian
qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup alongside Jordan, China and
Singapore. Iraq's team heads to China to play its next match on
Oct. 11 against China.
