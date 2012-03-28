WRAPUP 2-Arab ministers urge action on Annan's Syria plan

* Iraq hosts Arab League summit for first time in two
By Mariam Karouny
BAGHDAD, March 28 Arab foreign ministers called
on Wednesday for a U.N.-backed peace plan for Syria to be put
into action after President Bashar al-Assad agreed to the
proposal, which urges an end to violence but does not demand the
Syrian leader step down.
Arab ministers meeting in Baghdad for an Arab League summit
on Thursday endorsed the six-point proposal of U.N.-Arab League
special envoy Kofi Annan, which seeks a ceasefire and political
dialogue that Iraq called a "last chance" for Syria to resolve
the crisis without greater bloodshed.
Syria accepted Annan's proposal, the latest effort to broker
an end to more than a year of fighting, but on Wednesday
Damascus rejected any initiatives taken by the summit and said
it would deal only with individual Arab states, as the League
had suspended Syria because of its internal violence.
"We cannot be impartial on this matter of daily violence,
killing and bloodletting," Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshiyar
Zebari told reporters at end of the summit's second day.
"The international resolution, which Syria has approved, we
believe it's a positive and constructive step... But it needs
implementation," he said.
Arab states, split over how to deal with a crisis in Syria
that threatens to inflame the region's sectarian faultlines,
appear to have backed away from their initial proposal that
Assad step aside to allow his deputy to organize talks.
Annan's proposal calls for the withdrawal of heavy weapons
and troops from population centres, humanitarian assistance, the
release of prisoners and free movement and access for
journalists. It does not hinge on Assad leaving office.
Zebari said the League would not accept foreign intervention
in Syria.
Sunni powers Saudi Arabia and Qatar have led the push to
isolate Syria, but non-Gulf Arab states such as Algeria, Egypt
and Shi'ite-led Iraq urge more caution, fearing that toppling
Assad could spark sectarian violence.
"The priority is to end the violence in Syria," United Arab
Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Qarqash
said in Baghdad. "We support Annan's proposal."
Iraqi government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh said the League
would try to agree on how to implement the Annan plan, including
possible talks with Assad's opponents, but gave no details.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon was to go to Baghdad and
the Arab League summit is due to take place there on Thursday.
"I am going to meet with key leaders in Baghdad and discuss
with them how the United Nations and League of Arab States can
work together in helping (the) joint special envoy's diplomatic
efforts," he said in Kuwait before travelling to Iraq.
SECTARIAN SPLIT
Iraq is holding its first Arab League summit in two decades
and it will be the first such meeting hosted by a Shi'ite Arab
leader, Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki. Baghdad hopes a
successful summit will crown its return to the Arab body after
years of internal conflict following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.
In the build-up to the summit, Baghdad courted Sunni Arab
Gulf countries who have been wary of the rise of Iraq's Shi'ite
majority and of its closer ties with Iran since the fall of
Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.
The Syrian crisis highlights sectarian rifts in the Middle
East, where Shi'ite Iran and Sunni Arab Gulf rivals jockey for
influence. Syria, whose ruling elite belongs to the minority
Alawite sect, a Shi'ite offshoot, is Tehran's key ally in the
region.
Syrian government forces again fired heavy weapons in their
siege of opposition strongholds on Wednesday, and shelling and
other military action were eported from the southern province of
Deraa to the northern Hama region.
The United Nations says Syrian government forces have killed
more than 9,000 civilians in the upheaval, while Syrian
authorities blame foreign-backed terrorists for the violence and
say 3,000 troops and police have been killed.
"We hope the Syrian brothers will respond to the Arab and
international resolutions. We hope they will respond to the
voice of reason and stop the bloodshed," said Kuwaiti Foreign
Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah.
"The situation now makes a ceasefire necessary."
Annan said on Tuesday that Syria had accepted his proposal
but acknowledged that resolving the crisis would be a "long,
difficult task."
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greeted Syria's
decision sceptically, saying Washington would judge Assad on his
actions, not his words.
Western and Arab leaders will meet in Istanbul on April 1 to
discuss Syrian transition, and U.S., Turkish and Arab officials
are pushing the divided Syrian opposition to unite, though it
has yet to agree on how to form a post-Assad government.
Western and Arab governments may be keen to see the end of
the Assad family dynasty, which has ruled Syria for 42 years,but
they are worried about what kind of government might replace
him.
Russia and China have so far shielded Assad from United
Nations Security Council condemnation by vetoing Western-backed
resolutions over the bloodshed. But they have backed the U.N.
statement endorsing Annan's mission.
