UPDATE 1-Korek to offer Blackberry service in Iraq

ISTANBUL Oct 26 Iraq's Korek Telecom will launch Research in Motion's Blackberry service in November, the operator's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Korek, which is partly owned by France Telecom and Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility , now has 3 million customers and a market share of around 13 percent, said Ghada Gebara on the sidelines of a telecoms conference.

The chief executive of rival Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain , said on Wednesday his firm had a 53 percent share of Iraq's mobile subscribers.

According to Zain's annual report, Zain Iraq and Korek had market shares of 55 and 7 percent in 2010, with Asiacell -- a unit of Qatar Telecommunications (Qtel) -- claiming the remainder.

Under the terms of their licences, the three carriers were meant to launch IPOs on the Iraq Stock Exchange by the end of August.

Gebara, who took the helm in August, earlier this month said Korek was unlikely to launch an initial public offering this year. (Editing by Jim Loney and Greg Mahlich)