Iraq issues arrest warrant for ex cenbank chief, other officials

BAGHDAD Oct 19 Iraqi authorities issued arrest warrants for the former central bank chief and other bank officials after a probe into corruption, a spokesman for the high judicial council said on Friday.

Iraq's cabinet on Tuesday ousted director Sinan al-Shibabi over a parliamentary charges bank officials were abusing dollar sales. His dismissal will do little to ease investor worries the government is undermining the bank's autonomy.

Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, a spokesman for the judiciary council confirmed an arrest warrant issue was issued against Shibibi and some other officials. But he did not give any details about the charges they face.

