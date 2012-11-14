版本:
Car bomb blasts kill at least 12 across Iraq - sources

BAGHDAD Nov 14 A series of car bomb blasts killed at least 12 people across Iraq early on Wednesday, police and hospital sources said.

In the deadliest attack, four bombs planted in parked cars went off simultaneously in the city of Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, killing seven people and wounding 24.

