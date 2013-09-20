版本:
2013年 9月 20日 星期五 18:59 BJT

Two bombs explode inside Sunni mosque in Iraq, killing 15-police medics

BAGHDAD, Sept 20 Two bombs concealed in air conditioning units inside a Sunni mosque south of the Iraqi city of Samarra exploded during Friday prayers, killing at least 15 people, police and hospital sources said.

A further 17 people were wounded in the blasts, which took place in al-Mafraq, around 10 km south of Samarra.
