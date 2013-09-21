UPDATE 2-At least 65 killed in attack in Baghdad Shi'ite stronghold

BAGHDAD, Sept 21 At least 65 people were killed
in a triple bombing that targeted a tent filled with mourners in
Baghdad's Shi'ite Muslim stronghold of Sadr City on Saturday,
police and medical sources said.
A car bomb went off near the tent where a funeral was being
held, a suicide bomber driving a car then blew himself up, and a
third explosion followed as police, ambulances and firefighter
were gathering at the scene, police said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack,
in which at least 120 others were wounded, medics said.
"Crowds of people were visiting the tent to offer their
condolences when suddenly a powerful blast ... threw me to
ground," said 35-year-old Basim Raheem.
"When I tried to get up, a second blast happened. My clothes
were covered with blood and human flesh. I thought I was
wounded, but later discovered I was lying in a pool of others'
blood," he added.
A Reuters reporter said distraught survivors attacked
policemen and firefighters who tried to move them away from the
scene. Puddles of blood surrounded the tent.
In a separate incident, at least eight people were killed
when a car bomb exploded in a busy street in the predominantly
Shi'ite Ur district of northern Baghdad, police said.
Iraq's delicate sectarian balance has come under growing
strain from the civil war in neighboring Syria, where mainly
Sunni Muslim rebels are fighting to overthrow a leader backed by
Shi'ite Iran.
Both Sunnis and Shi'ites have crossed into Syria from Iraq
to fight on opposite sides of the conflict.
Al Qaeda's Iraqi and Syrian branches merged earlier this
year to form the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, which has
claimed responsibility for attacks on both sides of the border.
Around 800 Iraqis were killed in acts of violence in August,
according to the United Nations.
Earlier on Saturday, four attackers killed six officers in
an assault on a police station in Baiji, about 110 miles north
of Baghdad.