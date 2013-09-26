版本:
2013年 9月 26日

Bomb blasts in markets across Baghdad kill 23 people

BAGHDAD, Sept 26 Bombs left inside busy markets in mainly Sunni Muslim districts of Baghdad killed at least 23 people on Thursday, police said.

The deadliest attack took place in Saba'a al-Bour on the capital's northern outskirts, where three bombs exploded killing at least 15 people.

