UPDATE 4-Baghdad bombs kill 19, police battle suicide attackers

* Car bombs hit busy street, most victims civilians
* Police fight off suicide bomb attack on police station
* Violence comes amid upsurge in attacks in Baghdad
By Aseel Kami and Kareem Raheem
BAGHDAD, July 31 Twin car bombs hit central
Baghdad on Tuesday, killing at least 19 people, and security
forces fought off a separate attack inside a police station by
two suicide bombers trying to free al Qaeda prisoners.
The major assault underscored the seriousness of Iraq's
struggle with insurgents more than seven months after the last
U.S. troops left behind a country still grappling with political
instability and sectarian tensions.
Clouds of dark smoke rose above the centre of the capital
where the car bombs exploded minutes apart, leaving the dead and
wounded lying in the street or slumped inside a damaged minibus,
witnesses and police said.
As security forces began to help the victims, at least two
suicide bombers dressed as police officers got into a nearby
police station, where al Qaeda prisoners were being held, and
tried to free them, two security sources said.
It was unclear how many people had been killed or wounded in
the assault, but both bombers had been killed, one security
official said.
"Their aim was to take hostages in order to release major
al-Qaeda prisoners," one senior security source said. "Most
officers went to the floor above them to fight them, which is
why they failed."
The attack coincides with a surge in violence in Iraq and
comes as bloodshed in neighbouring Syria is escalating. Iraqi
officials have warned that some Sunni Muslim insurgents are
heading to Syria and al Qaeda's local Iraqi affiliate has called
on its followers to intensify their campaign.
Al Qaeda's Iraqi wing, Islamic State of Iraq, was badly
weakened by the loss of top commanders in the war against U.S.
troops, but the insurgents have carried out at least one major
assault a month since the U.S. withdrawal in December.
BLOOD-STAINED SHIRTS
Three young men in blood-stained T-shirts searched for a
friend near the wreckage of one of Tuesday's car bomb blasts in
Baghdad as women in traditional abaya gowns screamed the name of
a missing relative, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.
"We were in a patrol when we heard the first explosion. The
second explosion hit another square, and we went to help ...
There was a minibus with six dead passengers inside it," said
Ahmed Hassan, a police officer.
The explosions followed attacks and bombings in Baghdad and
across the country on July 23 that killed more than 100 people
in a coordinated surge of violence against mostly Shi'ite Muslim
targets. Islamic State of Iraq claimed responsibility.
Overall levels of violence have eased since sectarian
killings reached their height in 2006-2007 when tens of
thousands of Sunnis and Shi'ites were slain.
However, Al Qaeda still often targets Shi'ite pilgrims or
religious sites in an attempt to stir up sectarian tensions and
to show that Iraq's armed forces are unable to protect
civilians.
Last month was one of the bloodiest since the U.S.
withdrawal, with at least 237 people killed and 603 wounded.
Iraq's violence often feeds into political tensions.
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite, is fending off
attempts by Sunni and Kurdish rivals to vote him out of office,
threatening to scuttle a fragile power-sharing agreement.