Suicide bomb attacker kills Iraqi Sunni lawmaker - police

BAGHDAD Jan 15 A suicide bomber killed an Iraqi Sunni lawmaker and his bodyguard in western Anbar province on Tuesday, police and hospital sources said.

The attack on Efam al-Esawi, a member of the Sunni-backed Iraqiya block, came amid growing tensions as Sunni protesters take to the streets in Anbar for daily demonstrations against Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.

