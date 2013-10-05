版本:
Suicide bomber kills 20 Shi'ite pilgrims in Baghdad-police, medics

BAGHDAD Oct 5 A suicide bomber blew himself up amidst a group of Shi'ite pilgrims in Baghdad, killing at least 20 on the eve of the anniversary of the death of one of their imams, police and medics said.

A further 50 people were wounded in the attack at a checkpoint on a bridge crossing to the Kadhimiya district.

