UPDATE 1-Suicide bomber kills 15 in attack on primary school in Iraq

MOSUL, Iraq Oct 6 A suicide bomber drove a
truck packed with explosives into the playground of a primary
school in northern Iraq and blew himself up, killing 14 students
and their headmaster on Sunday, police and medical sources said.
The attack followed a suicide bombing minutes earlier on a
police station in the same town, Tel Afar, about 70 km (45
miles) northwest of Mosul city, where Sunni Islamist and other
insurgents have a foothold. There were no casualties in the
police station attack.
"We were exposed to two big explosions today in which dozens
were killed or injured. The first was a truck bomb targeting a
police station and the second was detonated inside the primary
school," the mayor of Tel Afar, Abdul Al Abbas, told Reuters.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for either of
the bombings, but such attacks are the hallmark of Sunni
Islamist al Qaeda, which views Shi'ites as non-believers and has
been regaining momentum this year.
The majority of Tel Afar's residents are from Iraq's Shi'ite
Turkman minority, which in recent years has been the target of
killings and kidnappings.
"The fingerprints of al Qaeda are clear on both attacks,"
said an official in the town who declined to be named.
More than 6,000 people have been killed in violence across
the country this year, according to monitoring group Iraq Body
Count, reversing a decline in sectarian bloodshed that had
climaxed in 2006-07.
Al Qaeda's Iraqi affiliate was forced underground in 2007
when Sunni tribesmen found common cause with U.S. troops and
fought the group, but it has re-emerged this year invigorated by
growing Sunni resentment of the Shi'ite-led government.
Relations between Islam's two main denominations have come
under acute strain from the conflict in Syria, which has drawn
Sunnis and Shi'ites from Iraq and the wider Middle East into a
sectarian proxy war.
At least 60 people were killed on Saturday in two suicide
bombings targeting Shi'ite.