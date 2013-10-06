Suicide bomber attacks primary school in Iraq, kills 15

MOSUL, Iraq Oct 6 A suicide bomber drove a
truck packed with explosives into the playground of a primary
school in northern Iraq and blew himself up, killing 14 students
and their headmaster on Sunday, police and medical sources said.
The attack followed a suicide bombing minutes earlier on a
police station in the same town, Tel Afar, about 70 km (45
miles) northwest of Mosul city, where Sunni Islamist and other
insurgents have a foothold. There were no casualties in the
police station attack.
"We were exposed to two big explosions today in which dozens
were killed or injured. The first was a truck bomb targeting a
police station and the second was detonated inside the primary
school," the mayor of Tel Afar, Abdul Al Abbas, told Reuters.