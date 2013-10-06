UPDATE 2-Suicide bomb attacks on Iraqi school, Shi'ite pilgrims, kill 29

By Ziad al-Sinjary
MOSUL, Iraq Oct 6 A suicide bomber drove a
truck packed with explosives into the playground of a primary
school in northern Iraq and blew himself up, killing 14 children
and their headmaster on Sunday, police and medical sources said.
Another suicide bomber attacked a group of Shi'ite pilgrims
on their way to visit a shrine in Baghdad, killing at least 14
people and wounding more than 30, some of them critically,
police said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for either
bombing, but the tactics used point to the Sunni Islamist al
Qaeda, which views Shi'ites as non-believers and has been
regaining momentum this year.
"Pools of blood, shoes and flesh are covering the ground,"
said a policeman at the scene of the blast in Baghdad, which
came on the anniversary of the death of a Shi'ite imam. Women
and children were among the victims, the policeman said.
More than 6,000 people have been killed across the country
this year, according to monitoring group Iraq Body Count,
reversing a decline in sectarian bloodshed that had reached a
climax in 2006-07.
The attack at the primary school followed a suicide bombing
minutes earlier on a police station in the same town, Tel Afar,
about 70 km (45 miles) northwest of Mosul city, where Sunni
Islamist and other insurgents have a foothold. There were no
casualties in the police station attack.
The majority of Tel Afar's residents are from Iraq's Shi'ite
Turkman minority, which in recent years has been the target of
killings and kidnappings.
"The fingerprints of al Qaeda are clear on both attacks,"
said an official in the town who declined to be named.
Al Qaeda's Iraqi affiliate was forced underground in 2007
after a joint offensive by U.S. troops and Sunni tribesmen.
But the group has re-emerged this year, invigorated by
growing resentment towards Iraq's Shi'ite-led government, which
the country's Sunni minority accuses of marginalising their
minority sect.
Sunnis launched street protests in December after Shi'ite
Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki sought the arrest of a senior
Sunni politician. A bloody raid by security forces on a protest
camp in April touched off a violent backlash by militants.
Relations between Islam's two main denominations have come
under added strain from the conflict in Syria, which has drawn
Sunnis and Shi'ites from Iraq and the wider Middle East into a
sectarian proxy war.
Earlier this year, al Qaeda's Syrian and Iraqi wings merged
to form the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, which has
claimed responsibility for attacks on both sides of the border.
At least 60 people were killed on Saturday in two suicide
bombings, one of which targeted Shi'ite pilgrims on their way to
visit a shrine in Baghdad. Two Iraqi journalists were also shot
dead by unidentified gunmen in central Mosul.
In a statement on Sunday, U.N. envoy to Iraq Nickolay
Mladenov urged political, religious and civil leaders to work
with the security forces to halt the surge in bloodshed.
"It is their responsibility to ensure that pilgrims can
practice their religious duties, that school children can attend
their classes, that journalists can exercise their professional
duties, and that ordinary citizens can live a normal life, in an
environment free of fear and violence," he said.