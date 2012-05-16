Paulson likes Caesars Entertainment, AngloGold Ashanti, CVR

May 16 Hedge fund manager John Paulson discussed three stocks he likes, focusing on Caesars Entertainment , AngloGold Ashanti, and CVR Energy.

Earnings have been exploding at AngloGold, Paulson said, noting that the trend is continuing. "From an operating standpoint this company is firing on all cylinders," he said.

CVR Energy is a merger arb play that Paulson said "is a gift from Carl," adding he means Carl Icahn, the famous corporate raider.

Some of Paulson's portfolios suffered heavy losses last year and Paulson has been working hard to calm jittery investors who might be on the verge of exiting.