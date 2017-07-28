FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's IRB shareholders see positive earnings impact from IPO
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
2017年7月28日 / 下午12点34分 / 13 小时内

Brazil's IRB shareholders see positive earnings impact from IPO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Financial institutions that held stakes in IRB Brasil Resseguros SA will see a positive contribution to earnings from the 2 billion real ($634 million) initial public offering of Brazil's largest reinsurer, according to securities filings on Friday.

Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA and BB Seguridade SA said the IPO will contribute 100.9 million reais, 129.4 million reais and 154.2 million reais to earnings, respectively, or more if the full supplementary allotment is sold.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, which also holds an indirect stake in IRB, did not release a statement on the issue at the same time as its peers.

$1 = 3.15 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum

