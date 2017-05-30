Brazil government to sell shares in IRB Brasil listing -filing

SAO PAULO May 30 The Brazilian federal
government will be among the shareholders selling some or all of
its stakes in IRB Brasil Resseguros SA through an initial public
offering, according to documents filed with securities regulator
CVM on Tuesday.
State-owned fund FGEDUC, which serves as a guarantor of
subsidized college loans, will unload an undisclosed amount of
IRB's common shares, the documents showed, joining the insurance
units of Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA
and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA.
Bradesco's investment banking unit will be the lead
underwriter of the transaction, alongside Banco Brasil Plural
SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)