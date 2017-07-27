FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月27日 / 晚上11点58分 / 10 小时前

Brazilian reinsurer IRB prices IPO at 27.24 reais per share

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA's initial public offering priced at 27.24 reais ($8.64) a share on Thursday, moving a less-than-expected 2 billion reais, according to data provided by the Brazilian Securities & Exchange.

The IPO moved 73.5 million shares, pricing at the bottom of the suggested range that went to 33.65 reais a share. The stocks is expected to start trading on Monday.

$1 = 3.1539 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

