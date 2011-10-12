EU approves Irish support for Quinn Insurance

BRUSSELS Oct 12 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it had approved support of more than 700 million euros
($955 million) for the restructuring of Ireland's Quinn
Insurance.
Quinn Insurance, which has 275,000 customers, was put into
administration last year amid losses linked to Ireland's
property collapse.
Ireland's High Court last week cleared the takeover of
Quinn's Irish general insurance activities by a joint venture of
U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual and state-run Anglo
Irish Bank , with Liberty owning a 51 percent stake in
the venture.
Quinn's non-viable UK operations will be wound down
The Irish state's Insurance Compensation Fund will pay 738
million euros to Liberty, some 320 million of it immediately.
"The administrators of Quinn Insurance have worked out a
plan that provides for a viable future for the healthy parts,
ensured an adequate burden sharing by the shareholders and
limited the distortions of competition," the EU's Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)