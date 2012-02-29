Eurogroup's Juncker sees no need for second bailout for Ireland

BRUSSELS Feb 29 Ireland is unlikely to
need a second bailout from the euro zone, the chairman of euro
zone finance ministers told the European Parliament on
Wednesday.
Ireland received a 67.5 billion euro bailout from the IMF
and euro zone's temporary bailout fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), in 2010 after the collapse of its
banking system.
The euro zone has since agreed to set up a permanent bailout
fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to better handle
any future financial assistance needs.
"I don't see why Ireland would call on the ESM to get
additional support, I think the question will not need to be
raised. I don't think that will be necessary," Jean-Claude
Juncker said.