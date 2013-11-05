After bailout, Ireland goes back to building houses

* Bailout completion gives more budget choices
* Government backs construction, consumer spending
* Targets 2 percent economic growth in 2014
By Sam Cage
SWORDS, Ireland, Nov 5 When 20 newly built
family homes went up for sale in this Dublin commuter belt town
in September, queues started three hours before the viewing
opened on Saturday morning.
"By Sunday evening there was nothing left," said Brian
McKeon, head of MKN Property Group, which built the units on a
quiet and leafy dead-end street in Swords, a town of 40,000 near
the Irish capital's airport.
The government is counting on places like Swords to
resuscitate construction and spur consumer spending on houses
and the high street, thereby smoothing Ireland's escape from a
85 billion euro ($117 billion) bailout.
The country of 4.6 million will become the first euro zone
state to complete a bailout in December and in the process
regain greater flexibility in its economic policy as Europe and
the International Monetary Fund loosen their oversight.
Ireland's economy has to expand by an annual 2-3 percent to
make its debt sustainable and the government's strategy to
achieve this - placing construction at its heart - started to
emerge in October with Michael Noonan's 2014 budget.
"No sector has been hit harder since 2008 and a return to a
normalised construction and development sector is needed to
provide jobs for the thousands of unemployed construction
workers," Noonan said in his budget speech.
The finance minister gave tax breaks for the industry that
defined the "Celtic Tiger" boom and bust, and raised tax on
savings in order to prompt more spending. Noonan is hoping that
will spill into shopping and tourism and has forecast personal
consumption to jump 1.8 percent in 2014 from an expected 82.5
billion euros this year.
However over the last two years the government has
consistently cut its forecasts for personal consumption and
economic growth and its dependence on euro zone recovery means
the plan is vulnerable to hitches away from home. Meanwhile
Irish unemployment is above 13 percent, consumer spending
remains depressed by years of salary cuts and tax hikes and
economists see consumption growing only 0.7 percent - all
further risks to the government's strategy.
GET CONSTRUCTION WORKING
At the peak of Ireland's boom, construction accounted for a
quarter of gross national product (GNP). According to state
investment agency Forfas, it will be 6.4 percent this year
compared with the 12 percent economists say is a healthy size.
In Swords, where MKN is building another 18 homes, its cranes
and workmen make for an unusual sight - construction accounts
for a fifth of total unemployment.
"The quickest way to create jobs is to get construction
working again," said Jimmy Healy of the Construction Industry
Federation.
Swords provides the perfect construction template: the town
combines affordability, transport links and outside space that
attracts both young families and first-time buyers. Unlike some
swanky Dublin neighbourhoods, where annual prices rises are
touching 12 percent, it also has space for new homes.
Nationwide, applications for planning permission have
dropped 6 percent so far this year from last and the number of
works started have dropped by 10 percent. But applications in
Dublin and nearby rose by up to 12 percent, according to
Link2Plans, which compiles data from filings.
Ireland's real estate investment trust, Green REIT,
jumped in last week and spent 178 million euros on office blocks
and retail developments mainly in Dublin.
"It's hotting up and the residential development is coming
through," said Link2Plans managing director Danny O'Shea. "Some
people have money and it's just a case of getting them to loosen
the purse strings and get things moving again."
The anticipated pickup would benefit builders and suppliers
such as CRH, Grafton or Kingspan, who
have cut exposure to Ireland since the burst housing bubble
pushed it to seek a bailout in 2010.
Recovery is expected to be slow, but sustained - far from
the uncontrolled boom in the years running up to 2007. Mortgage
lending is scarce, hundreds of thousands of people owe more
money than their property is worth and nearly 13 percent of
existing loans are in arrears for more than 90 days.
Thus the government is looking beyond construction and
trying to tempt people to spend more in the shops.
Central Dublin shops and pubs are bustling, Swedish fashion
retailer H&M is opening a branch of its COS shops and
Tower Records and others are moving to bigger premises. Footfall
rose for the first time in 2012 and is up by about 2.5 percent
this year, according to Dublin City BID, which represents 2,500
businesses.
But outside of the capital, many smaller towns are still
littered with abandoned shops - along with abandoned, remote
housing projects that stand as a reminder of unstable times.
"It will be a patchy increase," said Dublin City BID chief
executive Richard Guiney. "The rot has stopped but we're not
where we need to be."