版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 19日 星期二 23:52 BJT

Ireland will explore further bank sales this year-fin min

DUBLIN Feb 19 Ireland will explore further sales this year of stakes and debts built up through rescuing its banking sector, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday after completing a second transaction in two months.

The government sold state-rescued insurer Irish Life to Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco for 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), a month after a 1 billion euro sale of debt in part-owned Bank of Ireland.

"As we showed already, if we can redeem investments at par, we will redeem them... We will explore the possible sale of further tranches of these particular assets this year," Michael Noonan told a news conference.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐