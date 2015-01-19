Irish c.bank lending proposals not "socially acceptable" - fin ministry

| DUBLIN
DUBLIN Jan 19 Restrictions on mortgage lending
as currently proposed by Ireland's central bank are not
"socially acceptable", a senior official from the finance
ministry said on Monday.
The central bank wants to avoid any repeat of the reckless
lending and lax regulation that led to a devastating property
crash six years ago, and has proposed new limits as prices
recover quickly amid a lack of supply in urban areas.
The government has came out against the proposals, due to be
finalised this month and Ann Nolan, head of financial services
at the ministry, said they could cut the property market off
from buyers without parents able to provide a large deposit.
The proposals would require banks to restrict lending above
80 percent of the value of a home to no more than 15 percent of
the aggregate value of all housing loans, while also limiting
lending in excess of 3.5 times a borrower's gross income.
"I don't think it should be a position where the only people
who get on the property ladder are those who have parents who
can give them a big lump sum," Nolan, who wrote the government's
response to the proposals last month, told a conference.
"You can't have a position where people who are earning
their own money, renting a long-term property and paying more
than a mortgage, have a proven track record can never get on the
housing market. I don't think that's socially acceptable."
Nolan added that there is a balance to be found and that she
wouldn't like banks to go back to lending above 90 percent of
the value of a home and wouldn't have a problem with reductions
below that in certain situations.
Speaking at the same conference, an official from the
European Central Bank (ECB) said the timing of the Irish central
bank's proposals seemed fairly good and that the ECB would look
fairly favourably on the measures.
"We think these kinds of instruments have the potential to
play an incredibly important role in crisis prevention in the
future," John Fell, deputy director general for macro-prudential
policy and financial stability at the ECB, said.
