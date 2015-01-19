UPDATE 1-Irish central bank does not expect big changes to tougher mortgage proposals

* Final decision on new rules due within days - Honohan
* C.bank chief says his view will probably prevail
* Senior govt official says proposals not "socially
acceptable"
(Adds central bank governor comments)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Ireland's central bank is
unlikely to water down proposals for tough new restrictions on
mortgage lending despite resistance from banks and the
government, its governor said on Monday.
The central bank wants to avoid any repeat of the reckless
lending and lax regulation that led to a devastating property
crash six years ago, and has proposed new limits as prices
recover quickly amid a lack of supply in urban areas.
The proposals, which the central bank is due to finalise in
the next few days, would require banks to restrict lending above
80 percent of the value of a home to no more than 15 percent of
the aggregate value of all housing loans, while also limiting
lending in excess of 3.5 times a borrower's gross income.
Governor Patrick Honohan indicated that there was limited
room for any easing up after a senior official from the finance
ministry said earlier on Monday that the limits as currently
proposed were not "socially acceptable."
"There's been resistance from different sources. We are
trying to see what can we do to achieve the goals of what we set
out, are there any elements that need to be re-looked at?"
Honohan told reporters.
"The final decision will be taken on this in the coming days
and I wouldn't like to anticipate that, I'm not the only
decision maker. I'm hoping my views will actually prevail, I'm
sure they will probably."
Ann Nolan, head of financial services at the finance
ministry, said the proposed measures could cut the property
market off from buyers without parents able to provide a large
deposit.
"I don't think it should be a position where the only people
who get on the property ladder are those who have parents who
can give them a big lump sum," Nolan, who wrote the government's
response to the proposals last month, told a conference on
Monday. "I don't think that's socially acceptable."
Nolan said that there was a balance to be found. She said
she wouldn't like banks to go back to lending above 90 percent
of the value of a home and wouldn't have a problem with stricter
rules in certain situations.
Speaking at the same conference, John Fell, deputy director
general for macro-prudential policy and financial stability at
the European Central Bank (ECB), said the timing of the Irish
central bank's proposals seemed fairly good and that the ECB
would look reasonably favourably on the measures.
