UPDATE 1-Irish govt sees c.bank persuading banks to cut rates

DUBLIN, Nov 15 Ireland's finance minister on Tuesday said he expected the central bank to persuade lenders to pass a European Central Bank rate cut onto mortgage holders, but analysts said the monetary authority may not wish to.

While the government last week offered to provide the central bank with new powers to force Bank of Ireland (BKIR.L) and Ulster Bank RBSIE.UL to pass on the ECB's 0.25 percentage point rate cut, the bank's deputy governor said he did not need them.

"The deputy governor of the bank Matthew Elderfield also has an approach. He says at the moment he prefers to use the powers he has, together with his powers of persuasion, which are considerable, to affect the interest rate," Michael Noonan told parliament on Tuesday.

"We hope both Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank will do what their peers have done and pass on the interest rate," he said.

The banks' refusal to follow most of their peers in passing the rate cut onto customers has put them on a collision course with the government which has spent nearly 63 billion euros ($85 billion) propping up the sector after a disastrous property binge.

Irish-based banks rely on their own central bank for almost 50 billion euros of emergency funding and the ECB for over twice that, giving the central bank significant moral powers. But using them could compromise their relationship with lenders, analysts said.

"It would be very surprising in those circumstances if the central bank's exhortations wouldn't be listened to but it is also in a difficult situation because it's terribly important that the banking sector has competitive forces at play," said one analyst who did not wish to be named due to the sensitivity of the rate cuts.

"Yes it has the powers but does it want to use them as a matter of principle? It runs the risk of complicating other measures and it compromises the nature of the relationship between central banks and the commercial banking sector."

While the government was able to convince the lenders they almost fully control to pass the rate cut on, Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS.L) Ulster Bank and the majority privately owned Bank of Ireland have more room to resist state pressure.

U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, who acquired a 9 percent stake in Bank of Ireland in July, told Reuters that a more "normalized" funding environment was needed for the bank to pass on interest rate cuts to customers on variable rate mortgages. [ID:nL5E7MF0QR] ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Andrew Hay)