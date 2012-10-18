版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 18:20 BJT

Ireland aims for long-term bond for Anglo Irish-PM

BUCHAREST Oct 18 Ireland is in talks with the European Central Bank to replace promissory notes for state-owned Anglo Irish Bank with a long-term bond, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday.

Asked if Ireland would seek to replace the promissories with a long-term bond, Kenny said: "There are discussions which are currently underway with the European Central Bank and that are being condcucted at an intense level."

He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of European centre-right parties in Bucharest.

