Irish govt may face legal action from US hedge funds on bonds-FT

LONDON Dec 2 The Irish government may
face legal action from a group of U.S. hedge funds if it
proceeds with plans to inflict losses of up to 100 per cent on
300 million euros ($404 million) worth of subordinated bonds
which they hold in the Bank of Ireland, the Financial
Times reported on Friday.
The newspaper cited the bondholders, which include Appaloosa
Management LP, as saying that the plan was "politically
motivated" and could lead to the Bank of Ireland and the Irish
state facing higher borrowing costs.
Appaloosa Management LP was not available for immediate
comment.
In a submission to the Irish government, which owns a 15
percent stake in the Bank of Ireland, the bondholders say the
market would "view with great cynicism" any decision to put the
rights of equity holders above more senior ranking creditors,
the FT reported.