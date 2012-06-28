Irish central bank probe clears bank heads

DUBLIN, June 28 An Irish central bank probe has
found no reason to doubt the fitness to serve of several senior
bankers who worked at Irish lenders during the worst of its
banking crisis.
The central bank had threatened to sack any executive or
non-executive director at state-supported banks in office as of
Jan. 1, 2012 whose actions during the "Celtic Tiger" boom caused
questions about their suitability to serve.
Bank of Ireland's Richie Boucher, Irish Life &
Permanent Plc's Kevin Murphy and Fergus Murphy of
Allied Irish Banks Plc's EBS were executive directors
before the crisis hit.
"In respect of any directors who are to continue in their
roles into 2012 and beyond, and who were in place prior to 2008,
the Central Bank has concluded that, based on the evidence
presently available to the Central Bank, it has no reason to
suspect the fitness and probity of those individuals," the
central bank said in statement.