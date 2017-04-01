Ireland says no sign of mechanical fault in fatal Sikorsky helicopter crash

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBLIN, April 1 The black box from a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter that crashed in Ireland last month with four people on board has shown no signs of mechanical faults, the country's Air Accident Investigation Unit said on Saturday.
Two months before the crash, U.S.-based Sikorsky, part of Lockheed Martin, issued a service notice saying the tail rotor and bearing assemblies of the S-92 should be checked following an incident with the tail rotor during a landing on an oil rig off Scotland on Dec. 28.
"An initial analysis has been conducted of the data... No mechanical anomalies have been identified," the investigation unit said after an initial analysis of the aircraft's black box.
The S-92 helicopter crashed off the coast of Ireland on March 14 during an Irish Coast Guard rescue operation, killing two people with another two missing and presumed dead.
European regulators last year grounded certain Super Puma helicopters made by rival Airbus after an accident in which the rotor head separated from the helicopter. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Helen Popper)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.