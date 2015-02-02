版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 23:52 BJT

Ireland mandates banks for debut 30-year bond issue

DUBLIN Feb 2 Ireland has mandated its first 30-year syndicated bond issue, which will take place in the near future subject to market conditions, the National Treasury Management Agency said on Monday.

Barclays, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB , Danske Bank, Davy, and Royal Bank Of Scotland have been appointed as joint lead managers for the transaction, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐