UPDATE 2-Irish finance minister to step down when PM goes next month

By Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 18 Irish Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said on Thursday he will step down when a replacement for
Prime Minister Enda Kenny is chosen next month, having presided
for six years over the dramatic recovery of the Irish economy
and banking system.
The announcement came a day after Kenny said he would quit,
kicking off a succession contest that was confirmed as a race
between two younger ministers after other potential candidates
stepped aside and colleagues began to pick sides.
Noonan, 73, oversaw Ireland's exit from a three-year
European Union-International Monetary Fund bailout he inherited
and its rebound to post the fastest economic growth of any
member of the bloc for the past three years.
"I believe now is a good time for a new Finance Minister to
take up office," said Noonan, who will also retire from politics
at the next election. "Ireland is the fastest-growing economy in
Europe, the budget is almost balanced and we are on the cusp of
full employment."
Ireland's unemployment rate has fallen to 6.2 percent from
15.1 percent in 2012 and the government is forecasting a deficit
of 0.4 percent of GDP this year.
Kenny's successor as party leader is set to be elected on
June 2 and Noonan may still oversee the flotation of Allied
Irish Banks, which he said could happen in the coming
weeks, another landmark in the banking sector recovery.
Noonan's budgetary colleague Paschal Donohoe, 42, the
minister for public expenditure, is widely seen as the favourite
to replace him, although neither of the leading candidates to
replace Kenny has said who they might appoint.
While Noonan and Kenny have been widely praised for their
management of the economy, their Fine Gael party lost a quarter
of its seats at elections last year as voters complained they
were not feeling the recovery.
With the current minority government set to run until the
end of next year, Fine Gael hope either Social Protection
Minister Leo Varadkar, 38, or Housing Minister Simon Coveney,
44, will give them a boost ahead of the next election.
After one of the other possible runners, education minister
Richard Bruton, said he was backing Varadkar, an Irish Times
tracking poll showed he led Coveney by a margin of more than
two-to-one among the 44 percent of parliamentary party members
and councillors who have declared their preference.
Fine Gael lawmakers and councillors make up 75 percent of
the vote, with ordinary members accounting for the balance.
Supporters of Varadkar, Ireland's first openly gay minister,
say his straight-talking manner could widen the party's appeal,
an advantage his rival challenged on Thursday.
"I don't think that a family living in a hotel room this
evening is looking for a Taoiseach (prime minister) with an
X-factor," Coveney told reporters at his campaign launch,
referring to the housing crisis Kenny's successor will inherit.
"They're looking for a Taoiseach that will solve their
problems. That's what I'm about,"
(Editing by Catherine Evans)