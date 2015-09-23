EU court adviser: US-EU data-share deal Safe Harbour invalid

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 A deal facilitating the transfer of data between the United States and the EU is invalid, an adviser to the European Union's top court said on Wednesday, and individual data protection authorities can suspend data transfers to third countries.

"The Commission decision is invalid," said Advocate General Yves Bot, referring to the Safe Harbour framework enabling data transfers to the United States.

Austrian law student Max Schrems had challenged it after revelations of mass U.S. surveillance programmes.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)