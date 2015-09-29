EU court sets U.S. privacy pact ruling for Oct. 6

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 29 The European Court of
Justice will deliver its ruling next Tuesday on a complaint
about privacy on Facebook that has major implications for
a data protection agreement between the EU and United States.
Judgment in the case has been set for Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.
(0730 GMT), a court spokesman said in a statement.
Last week, the court's adviser said Austrian Max Schrems had
a sound complaint against the Irish data protection agency,
which oversees many tech firms in Europe, and said the
15-year-old Safe Harbour agreement by which EU states
automatically recognise U.S. privacy standards should be
regarded as invalid.
On Monday, the United States strongly criticised that advice
from the advocate general, saying it was based on an inaccurate
view of U.S. data security following Edward Snowden's 2013
revelations of data-gathering by U.S. intelligence agencies.
It urged the court, which normally follows such advice, to
make a different ruling and said the end of Safe Harbour would
damage trade and privacy on both sides of the Atlantic.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Adrian Croft)