Ireland open to idea of growth-linked bonds for Greece - Noonan

LONDON Feb 25 Ireland has no problem in principle with the idea of swapping Greece's official debt for growth-linked bonds but would have to see the details of any proposal, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

"There are issues around it, but I wouldn't say no in principle," he said, answering questions after a speech in London. "But there's a lot of details to be filled in before we could say yes or no."

On Irish privatisations, Noonan said a potential sale of part state-owned Aer Lingus to IAG was "not dead at all" after the government sought further concessions this week, while a sale of its 14 percent stake in Bank of Ireland was not on the cards before elections in 2016. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Andy Bruce; Editing by Padraic Halpin and Louise Ireland)