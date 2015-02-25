Ireland open to idea of growth-linked bonds for Greece - Noonan

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
LONDON Feb 25 Ireland has no problem in principle with the idea of swapping Greece's official debt for growth-linked bonds but would have to see the details of any proposal, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
"There are issues around it, but I wouldn't say no in principle," he said, answering questions after a speech in London. "But there's a lot of details to be filled in before we could say yes or no."
On Irish privatisations, Noonan said a potential sale of part state-owned Aer Lingus to IAG was "not dead at all" after the government sought further concessions this week, while a sale of its 14 percent stake in Bank of Ireland was not on the cards before elections in 2016. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Andy Bruce; Editing by Padraic Halpin and Louise Ireland)
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a hillside, officials said.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: