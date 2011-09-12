Irish c.bank fines Goldman Sachs 160,000 euros

DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland's central bank fined
Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) 160,000 euros ($219,400)for
failing to monitor and report accurately its regulatory
counterparty risk capital requirement from mid-July 2008 to
mid-December 2010.
"This issue arose due to an error in the firm's in-house
regulatory counterparty risk capital requirement calculation, in
that it did not correctly distinguish between long term product
ratings and long term issuer ratings nor the scenarios in which
they should be separately applied," the central bank said in a
statement on Monday.
"The error at issue did not result in any breach of the
capital adequacy ratios and no counterparties were impacted."
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
