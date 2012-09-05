Ireland on track, taking "strong ownership" of bailout plan-IMF

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
* Hudson pacific properties announces public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Ireland shrugged off a tough economic headwind to successfully meet all mid-year performance targets under its $30 billion IMF bailout program, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, clearing the way for the next disbursement of funds.
"Irish authorities maintain strong ownership and implementation of their adjustment program," IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement, although he also cautioned that the country's recovery remained fragile.
The green light, delivered under the seventh review of Dublin's loan program with the IMF, means the country will received another $1.15 billion (920 million euros), taking the total it has received from the IMF to $24 billion.
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.