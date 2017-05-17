UPDATE 2-Irish PM to step down, succession contest begins

* Long anticipated resignation caps six years in power
* New Fine Gael leader to be elected by June 2
* Contest between ministers Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney
(Adds details on contenders, opposition leader quotes)
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, May 17 Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny
resigned as leader of his Fine Gael party on Wednesday, kicking
off a succession contest between two younger ministers who
colleagues hope will boost the party ahead of an election due
late next year.
Kenny -- who had already announced he would not lead Fine
Gael into the election -- said he would remain prime minister
during the contest, due to be concluded on June 2, and during
subsequent talks with lawmakers backing the government.
Prime minister since 2011 and leader of his party for almost
15 years, Kenny is expected to be replaced by either Social
Protection Minister Leo Varadkar, 38, the bookmakers' favourite,
or Housing Minister Simon Coveney, 44.
"I would like to stress the huge honour and privilege that
it has been for me to lead our party for the past 15 years, in
opposition and into government on two successive occasions,"
Kenny said in a statement. He was due to step down at midnight
to become acting party leader until a successor is chosen.
Kenny has overseen Ireland's dramatic turnaround from
entering a humiliating three-year state bailout months before he
came to power to becoming Europe's fastest-growing economy for
the past three years.
But at a parliamentary election last year, Fine Gael
suffered a backlash from voters who felt the recovery was
passing them by. It lost a quarter of its seats, only returning
to power as the senior party in a fragile minority government.
Unsettled colleagues are banking on a new leader reviving
their fortunes after falling marginally behind rivals Fianna
Fail in most surveys.
Whoever wins will take over as prime minister, subject to a
parliamentary vote, at least until the election. Fianna Fail
agreed last year to abstain in key votes to let the minority
government run until late 2018.
WORK HORSE VS SHOW HORSE
Some local media have dubbed it a contest between "the work
horse or show horse". The latter alludes to Varadkar's
plain-speaking manner, which supporters say could widen the
party's appeal. The former refers to the way Coveney has raised
his profile by trying to tackle a severe housing and
homelessness crisis.
National broadcaster RTE said last week that of those in the
parliamentary party who had confidentially declared their
support -- around half -- 23 favoured Varadkar, the son of an
Indian immigrant who is Ireland's first openly gay minister. It
said 13 backed Coveney.
Varadkar has said he has more support among those yet to
declare while Coveney, whose father was a Fine Gael minister
during the 1980s and brother is chief executive of foodmaker
Greencore, has said the race is "very, very close".
Under party rules, Fine Gael's 73 lawmakers make up 65
percent of the vote with the balance split between councillors
and ordinary members.
BREXIT
Both Coveney and Varadkar have served in Kenny's cabinet
since 2011 and are unlikely to usher in major policy changes.
The new leader will take over from Kenny at the European
Council in its negotiations over neighbour Britain's leaving,
tasked with guiding the policy response at home where Ireland's
economy is widely considered the most vulnerable in the EU to
the fallout.
Kenny, dismissed as a political lightweight before leading
his party to its best ever election result in 2011, built up a
close rapport with fellow EU leaders alongside Finance Minister
Michael Noonan, who a number of Fine Gael lawmakers expect will
also stand down following the leadership contest.
"Enda Kenny will be remembered as the Taoiseach (prime
minister) of the government that brought the country back from
the brink. Did his country much service," Labour Party leader
Brendan Howlin, who served with Kenny in coalition until last
year, said on Twitter.
(Editing by Jermey Gaunt)