Student group gets nod for Irish Prism challenge

VIENNA/DUBLIN Oct 24 An Austrian student group
fighting for online privacy in Europe got the go-ahead for a
legal challenge in Ireland's High Court over the transfer of
personal data to a U.S. spy agency.
The group, europe-v-facebook, had demanded an investigation
into allegations that companies including Apple and
Facebook help the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA)
harvest email and other private data from European citizens.
Fugitive U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden in June
revealed that the NSA used Web companies including Apple, Google
, Facebook and Microsoft to gather user data as
part of a mass electronic surveillance programme known as Prism.
Snowden's leaks provoked widespread outrage among both
friends and foes of the United States.
The Irish data watchdog - the effective supervisor of the EU
activities of some of the biggest U.S. Internet companies, which
have their European headquarters in Ireland - had said in July
there were no grounds for such an investigation.
But the Irish High Court this week granted an application
for judicial review of the decision by the Office of the Data
Protection Commissioner (ODPC), meaning the case will go to
trial unless the watchdog investigates.
Law student Max Schrems, founder of europe-v-facebook, said
in a statement on Thursday: "The DPC (Data Protection
Commissioner) simply wanted to get this hot potato off his table
instead of doing his job."
"But when it comes to the fundamental rights of millions of
users and the biggest surveillance scandal in years, he will
have to take responsibility and do something about it."
A spokeswoman for the ODPC said in a statement: "As the
matter you refer to is the subject of court proceedings, this
Office is not in a position to comment on the matter, other than
confirming that we will be vigorously defending our position."