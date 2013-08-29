Ex-Lone Star executive's fund to set up Irish unit - source

| DUBLIN
DUBLIN Aug 29 A new private equity fund set up
by ex-Lone Star Vice Chairman Ellis Short to buy loan books
across Europe is establishing a unit in Ireland, a source close
to the matter said.
Irish property prices are rising again following a huge
crash and some property portfolios are being put up for sale,
drawing growing interest from private equity and investment
funds, particularly those in the United States.
Short's Kildare Partners, which according to its website is
being set up to target non- or sub-performing real estate
related portfolios in western European, will open its Irish
office in the coming weeks, the source said on Thursday.
It will be headed by Emer Finnan, who was finance chief at
the Educational Building Society (EBS) before it was taken over
by Allied Irish Banks as part of a sector-wide
restructuring. Finnan is currently head of financial
institutions at Investec Ireland.
The source did not disclose how much Kildare intends to
raise to invest in distressed assets in Europe. A spokesman for
the firm could not immediately be reached for comment.
Kildare enters Ireland as Danske Bank begins to
sell the troubled loans of its Irish unit and as Irish Bank
Resolution Corporation, the liquidation vehicle for the failed
Anglo Irish Bank, prepares to bring a large portfolio to the
market.
The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the state-owned
"bad bank" that spent 32 billion euros to rid domestic banks of
their soured property loans, is also in the process of disposing
of the assets and loan books it took over.