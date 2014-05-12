Ireland's NAMA sells loan portfolio to Blackstone

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
DUBLIN May 12 Ireland's "bad bank" sold a portfolio of loans with a par value of 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV, it said on Monday.
The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), which is one of the world's largest property groups, said the assets were mainly in Ireland, Britain and Germany and terms of the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Reporting by Sam Cage; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.