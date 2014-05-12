Ireland's NAMA sells loan portfolio to Blackstone

DUBLIN May 12 Ireland's "bad bank" sold a portfolio of loans with a par value of 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV, it said on Monday.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), which is one of the world's largest property groups, said the assets were mainly in Ireland, Britain and Germany and terms of the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Reporting by Sam Cage; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)