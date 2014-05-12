版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 12日 星期一 22:16 BJT

Ireland's NAMA sells loan portfolio to Blackstone

DUBLIN May 12 Ireland's "bad bank" sold a portfolio of loans with a par value of 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV, it said on Monday.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), which is one of the world's largest property groups, said the assets were mainly in Ireland, Britain and Germany and terms of the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Reporting by Sam Cage; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐