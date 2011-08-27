US exchanges expect normal stock trading despite Irene

NEW YORK Aug 27 After completing additional reviews ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irene, the New York Stock Exchange repeated over the weekend that it expects to conduct a normal trading session on Monday.

"Preparations are complete on our trading floor and in our data centers," the NYSE said in a market status note Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for the all-electronic Nasdaq Stock Market also said on Saturday that they expect to open on Monday.

With the powerful storm roaring up the U.S. East Coast, setting off evacuations in New York City and across the Eastern Seaboard, the NYSE Euronext NYX.N said several times that they plan to open trading as usual next week. [ID:nSTORM]

Another NYSE status update will be posted Sunday afternoon.

The NYSE and the broader U.S. marketplace are mostly automated, quietly running out of powerful data centers in New Jersey and across the country. Barring large-scale power outages, electronic trading is expected to function normally next week.

The New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), a few blocks from the NYSE, has "contingency plans in place to ensure the proper functioning of our markets," said parent CME Group Inc (CME.O) on Friday.

Inside its downtown Manhattan building, Big Board staff on Friday were prepping a backup power generator located well above the Wall Street-level trading floor. Extra fuel is in the basement and extra food is in the kitchen.

Utility Consolidated Edison Inc (ED.N) also said on Saturday it does not plan a widespread shutdown of New York City's power ahead of Hurricane Irene, although it may impose precautionary power cuts early on Sunday in low-lying areas of downtown Manhattan, where flooding threats are higher.

A spokesman for New York's largest utility said about 6,000 customers south of the Brooklyn Bridge were most likely to be affected if the Category 1 hurricane brings a serious storm surge.

The decision will be made between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. (0600-1400 GMT) on Sunday, the company said. [ID:nN1E77Q09P] (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)