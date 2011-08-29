版本:
CORRECTED - UPDATE 6-Wall St to open Monday; staffing could be light

 (Corrects bullet point and 2nd paragraph to show delays are
for some options products, not futures )
 * NYSE, Nasdaq, BATS to have normal trading Monday
 * ICE to delay Monday openings for some options products
 * Flooding could crimp plans
 * Citigroup's lower Manhattan offices fully functional
 (Updates public transportation reopenings in paragraphs 3 and
5)
 By Jonathan Spicer
 NEW YORK, Aug 29 The U.S. stock market will
open for a normal trading session on Monday, although with
lower volume expected and some delays in opening hours, despite
damage from Hurricane Irene.
 The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market and
the alternative BATS venue said they will start the week as
usual. IntercontinentalExchange said Monday openings for some
U.S. options products will be delayed by one hour.
 Subway service resumed at 6 a.m. on Monday, although
Metro-North commuter rail service was still closed, stranding
many who normally commute in from Connecticut and New York
suburbs.
 The decision to open the market was made early Sunday
afternoon after regulators, exchange officials and others met
to discuss the storm and market operations. The U.S. bond
market will also operate as normal on Monday, the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association said.
 New York City regained limited bus service on Sunday
evening and the PATH rail line that links New Jersey and
Manhattan reopened early Monday. [ID:nN1E77S02K]
 Big trading firms Citigroup (C.N) and Knight Capital both
said they are ready to go Monday morning.
 But a Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) spokeswoman said the
bank has not made a final determination on whether its
operations will be open normally on Monday.
 The storm has had little effect on the bank's downtown
operations, but Bank of America was waiting word from New York
city officials on when public transit will reopen.
 "Transit is the big question right now," she said.
 The NYSE and broader U.S. marketplace are mostly automated,
running quietly out of powerful data centers in New Jersey and
elsewhere. Electronic trading is expected to function normally
on Monday. But without full staffing, volume will take a hit.
 "This is a slow week anyway, and if anything this will just
result in lessened volume," said Randy Billhardt, head of
institutional sales and trading at MLV & Co in New York.
 Hurricane Irene battered New York with heavy winds and
driving rain on Sunday, knocking out power for some and
flooding some of lower Manhattan's deserted streets, including
in the Wall Street district.
 Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday morning
as it sped northward but was still sending waves crashing onto
shorelines and flooding coastal areas.
 There was about a foot of water in the streets of the South
Street Seaport in downtown Manhattan, although there was less
damage than many had feared. For more see [ID:nN1E77R00E].
 BACKUP PLANS
 All of Nasdaq's trading members appeared to be ready to go
for Monday, said Eric Noll, the exchange's executive vice
president of transaction services.
 Knight Capital Group, the top trader of NYSE-listed shares
with 16.2 percent market share, said it would be fully
operational.
 "Even in the event of a shutdown of our Jersey City campus
-- if that were to occur -- we have redundancy built into our
multiple trading desks," Peter Kenny, the firm's Jersey
City-based managing director, said in an email. "Our trading
desk in Purchase, New York would act as our principle desk as
Jersey City does on a day-to-day basis."
 "Our sales coverage and technology -- access to market --
will not be compromised on any level," he said.
 The New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), a few blocks from
the NYSE, also plans at this time to open on Monday, parent CME
Group Inc (CME.O) said on Sunday.
 The NYSE trading floor now handles a fraction of the buy
and sell orders it did five years ago, when about 3,000
brokers, specialists and others worked there.
 There are now about 1,000 on the floor, and Lou Pastina,
executive vice president of NYSE operations, estimated the Big
Board would need half of them to open safely on Monday. Floor
specialists are still important, particularly at the open and
close of markets, when orders pile up.
 Wall Street's biggest firms also said they weathered the
storm well. Citigroup spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos said
the bank's downtown buildings on Greenwich Street, which house
its investment bank and other institutional client businesses,
are fully functional, and employees can return when the city
lifts its evacuation order for lower Manhattan.
 The bank is looking at transport options for employees for
Monday, pending updates on what will be happening with mass
transit.
 For staffers unable to report to their normal offices, Citi
has alternative sites ready, and also offers employees remote
access to company systems.
 (Writing by Chris Sanders; Additional reporting by Ryan
Vlastelica, David Sheppard, Joe Rauch, Dan Wilchins and Soyoung
Kim; Editing by Braden Reddall and James Dalgleish)

