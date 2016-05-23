Iridium launches timing, location service as GPS back-up

WASHINGTON May 23 U.S. firm Iridium
Communications Inc on Monday said its Satellite Time
and Location (STL) system was ready for use as an alterative or
companion to the U.S. Air Force's Global Positioning System
(GPS) satellites.
Iridium developed the new STL system with Satelles, a
private firm, to deliver signals using Iridium's 66 low-earth
satellites, making it less vulnerable than ground-based
terminals used for GPS services.
The Virginia-based company said the STL system gives users
access to accurate position, navigation and timing technology
using inexpensive chips that work anywhere on earth, providing
an alternative to GPS and a way to verify GPS signals.
"STL can help solve an important and growing problem for
governments and businesses, and serve as a platform for
continued innovation," Matt Desch, chief executive of Iridium,
said in a statement.
Satelles provides technology and services to companies that
are using the new capability to protect assets, authenticate
users and carry out other functions reliant on GPS time and
location.
GPS jamming, "spoofing" and other attacks in recent years
have prompted the U.S. military and other users to look for ways
to augment and authenticate GPS signals.
South Korea, for instance, told the United Nations Security
Council last month that North Korea has been jamming its GPS
signals since March 31, threatening the safety of civilian
aircraft and vessels and violating international agreements.
Desch said the new technology used chips that were the size
of a postage stamp, and could ultimately be integrated into
other devices, heavy machinery, automobiles and the power grid.
The STL system transmits signals through Iridium's satellite
constellation to deliver a unique code to each position on the
ground that can be independently authenticated.
Iridium and Satelles said the new system had been
demonstrated in military, academic and commercial applications,
but gave no specific details.
Desch told Reuters in March that at least 20 military and
government agencies and private companies had expressed interest
in STL.
Iridium gave no immediate details on any launch customers
for the new service.
(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)