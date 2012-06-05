In second coming, Iridium embraces cellphones

| June 5
June 5 Cellphones killed Iridium once, but in
its second coming the satellite phone maker and owner of the
biggest satellite fleet is relying on them to secure its future.
For all their seeming ubiquity, cellular services cover only
about 8 percent of the globe, leaving large regions where the
only way to communicate is to use a satphone made by Iridium
Communications Inc or one of its smaller competitors.
"The need for communication devices and services where
terrestrial can't be there is rising, and as bandwidth needs
increase it's surely helping Iridium," Macquarie Research
analyst Amy Yong said.
Investors have taken notice, pushing up the stock of the
company nearly 50 percent over the past eight months.
"It's a different company, with a prudent and successful
financial model," Raymond James analyst Chris Quilty said.
"They're growing, they have extraordinarily high barriers to
entry and some of the end markets and applications they're
targeting are vast and untapped," he said.
Unlike its competitors, Iridium's satellite constellation
covers the entire globe, including the poles, and its array of
66 satellites dwarfs the fleets of its rivals. Inmarsat P l c
has 11; GlobalStar has eight and is aiming to have 32 in
orbit by the year-end; Thuraya has three, with one planned.
One of Iridium's major selling points is a WiFi-like device
called AxcessPoint that allows users to make calls and send
emails and instant messages from anywhere in the world with
their mobile phones.
Those services will vastly improve once the company's new
satellites are sent aloft in the next few years.
"I remember a customer who said he had just arrived at the
North Pole and said, 'I'm standing around with some other people
here and we're all wishing we could use our BlackBerrys,'" Chief
Executive Matt Desch said in an interview.
"The Iridium device will let you do just that," said Desch,
who is a member of President Barack Obama's National Security
Telecommunications Advisory Committee.
AGING FLEET
That's not to say it's bound to be clear sailing for
Iridium, which was bought by a group of investors for a paltry
$25 million in 2000. One big concern is whether the company's
satellites can last until its new ones take over.
"The one thing about Iridium that is somewhat surprising to
me is that we designed the original satellite system to last
five years. It's going on 15 years now," said Bary Bertiger, a
former Motorola employee who designed Iridium's original
satellite system.
Iridium plans to completely replace its aging satellites by
2017 at a cost of $3 billion, Chief Financial Officer Tom
Fitzpatrick told Reuters.
U.S. lawmakers have delayed approving technology export
licenses to Thales Alenia Space, a France-based company making
hardware for the new satellites, raising the prospect of launch
delays - a common industry problem.
Some industry experts also note the potential for cost
overruns. Iridium, which said it was not concerned about delays
or overruns, has already raised about $2 billion for the new
satellites, which will increase data speeds to 1 Mbps from the
current 128 kbps and help bring in more customers.
The new satellites will also allow Iridium to offer new
services such as hosted payloads, giving customers the
opportunity to have their own dedicated space on a satellite.
Iridium, which is based in McLean, Virginia, is already in
talks with air-traffic authorities including the U.S. Federal
Aviation Agency to offer hosted payload services to track
aircraft in real time, Fitzpatrick said.
Iridium, which reported a 2011 net profit of $39.7 million
on revenue of $384.3 million, started selling satellite phones
in 1998. But it went bankrupt a year later, largely because of
the high prices it charged its small user base - about $7,000
for a phone and call charges of about $7 a minute - as well as
the rapid growth of cellphone networks.
When Iridium went bankrupt, the satellites were its most
valuable assets and part of the reason the company emerged so
quickly from that mess. The Pentagon also brokered a deal to let
the satellites stay in orbit.
"The investors who bought Iridium for a song, literally a
song, were able to lower the maintenance cost substantially
because they didn't have any significant carrying costs,"
Bertiger said.
This time around, Iridium is betting on the fast-growing
machine-to-machine (M2M) data services market, which helps
operators monitor remote assets such as oil platforms and track
ships and vehicles.
The service was also recently certified for use on
commercial aircraft to provide Internet and voice applications
to airline passengers. Once that happens, airline passengers
will no longer need to switch off their cellphones while flying.
Daily transactions are expected to increase to a capacity of
six million this year and double to 12 million in 2013, said
John Roddy, executive vice president of Iridium's global
operations and product development.
"When I joined in 2006, the system had a capacity to handle
about 400,000 transactions per day," Roddy said.
Iridium now gets about 10 percent of its revenue from M2M
services. Over the last six quarters, the segment has grown by
about 50 percent in terms of total billable subscribers.
Iridium shares were little changed at $8.31 in early trading
on Tuesday.